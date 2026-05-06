Southern Careers Institute prepares future workforce with employer connections and scholarship opportunities

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Southern Careers Institute is working to connect its students with local employers and scholarship opportunities as part of a broader effort to align its education programs with community workforce needs.

On May 15, Southern Careers Institute will host a Workforce Advisory Committee bringing together local employers to help bridge the gap between its education system and the specific workforce needs of the community.

Kennisha Thornton with Southern Careers Institute said this is an opportunity to get feedback from local employers to create a pipeline into the workforce.

"We're getting the opportunity to support medical practices here, that are looking for people right here who are looking for those specific jobs to fulfill. So, you know, they get to come here for our workforce advisory meeting and they get to learn how we train our students, but we also get to hear from them."

Southern Careers Institute is also partnering with Waco PD for a scholarship. Students are encouraged to apply at the institute's location at 3700 I-35 in Waco.

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