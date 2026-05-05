Waco nonprofit Dream Couture gives 40 financially struggling seniors a free prom night to remember

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco seamstress and her nonprofit Dream Couture have helped 40 high school girls attend prom by donating and altering dresses for free.



Local seamstress Roxana Robles and her nonprofit Dream Couture have helped 40 financially struggling high school senior girls attend prom this year in Waco.

Robles collects donated dresses from the community and personally alters each one to fit every young woman individually — at no cost to the families.

Prom costs — including dresses, hair, makeup, shoes, and dinner — create a significant financial burden for struggling families, making the event out of reach for many students.

Dream Couture will be featured at the American Dream Watch Party on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Waco seamstress helps 40 girls get to prom for free

Prom is a milestone many high school seniors dream about — but for some, the cost makes it feel out of reach.

Dresses, hair, makeup, shoes and dinner can add up quickly, turning what should be a celebration into a financial burden for struggling families.

"Prom dresses are really expensive," University High senior, Angie Hernandez said.

"I would have to get it specifically made for my size and it's like $1000," University High School senior, Estefanie Lopez Romero said.

"We don't really have that kind of money to spend on a dress that I'm probably only going to wear one time," University High School senior, Keira Camargo said.

For four years, local seamstress Roxana Robles has been stepping in to change that. Her nonprofit, Dream Couture, works closely with schools like Waco ISD to give financially struggling seniors a night they will always remember.

Robles collects donated dresses from the community and alters each one herself to fit every young woman perfectly.

Jessica McWilliams is a parent of a daughter who took part in the program, she said the moment she found out about the program she felt financial relief.

"It's been a struggle being a single mom, I really wanted to cry, I've been trying to figure out when prom was and then when I found out it was two weeks away, I didn't know what to do," McWilliams said.

For some of the girls, the experience goes beyond just having a dress for the night.

"I'm more of a tomboy person, so getting to experience feeling beautiful one day out of so many days, that's what I'm kinda looking forward to," Lopez Romero said.

The reaction from the girls who received dresses reflects just how much the program means to them.

"Honestly it's amazing," Hernandez said.

"I'm definitely going to be taking a lot of photos in my dress, I love my dress," Camargo said.

"Honestly I'm really grateful for the program, this is really awesome that we get to experience this,"Lopez Romero said.

Robles helped 40 girls make it to prom this year. Dream Couture will be featured at the American Dream Watch Party on Wednesday, May 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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