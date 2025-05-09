VanTran and MGM Transformers open Waco facility to meet growing demand for electrical infrastructure

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — VanTran and MGM Transformers have opened a second manufacturing facility in Waco to address the increasing demand for transformers, which are essential components in powering everyday life from homes to data centers.

The president of VanTran Transformers, Ty Gayeski, explained that transformers are integral to modern technology and infrastructure.

Watch how the transformers make a difference:

VanTran and MGM Transformers open new facility to meet growing demand for electrical infrastructure

"From the time you wake up in the morning having electricity to the time you go to bed at night having the lights on where you're looking at your mobile phone and you're accessing your Instagram or your Facebook or whatever app on your phone, those apps go back to data centers which transformers could be involved in powering," said Gayeski.

Gayeski says the demand for the company's transformers has increased approximately 50% over the last decade.

"They're fueling a lot of very popular projects right now, whether it's in data centers, artificial intelligence, utility infrastructure, new factories, or industrial applications. Everyone needs electricity. It is a need. It's not a want, and we are a critical piece of that infrastructure," said Gayeski.

To meet this growing demand, VanTran and MGM Transformers opened a second 430,000 square foot advanced manufacturing facility last month.

"It's gonna grow from $321 million in annual sales to a billion dollars in annual sales over the next 5 years and we'll increase our employee size by a factor of 3. So basically going from $250 employees to over 700 employees," said Gayeski.

Gayeski also noted that VanTran and MGM Transformers are contributing to the American supply chain by not depending on foreign suppliers to build their transformers.

Waco Mayor Jim Holmes gave 25 News a statement about the expansion.

The new MGM VanTran facility will have 430,000 square feet of advance manufacturing space that will have the capacity to generate over $1 billion in annual transformer production capacity. This expansion is expected to create 700 high-quality jobs in Waco over the next 5 years. Transformers are fundamental to modern power system delivery, voltage conversion, and energy distribution; and the City of Waco is proud to support the infrastructure that powers the Texas Economy and the next generation of American industry. VanTran has been part of the Waco community for over 60 years, and we are happy to be attracting quality companies with higher-paying jobs, long-term vision, and a commitment to the community. Mayor Jim Holmes, City of Waco

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

