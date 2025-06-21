Waco City Council approves rezoning land for housing development despite neighborhood opposition

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco's city council has approved rezoning land in East Waco for a new 63-home development, despite significant opposition from residents in the Timbercrest neighborhood who worry about infrastructure challenges.

"We're worried about population density, but mostly it's the existing infrastructure just not being improved for all of these new people that are going to be coming in and all these new cars," said Telly, a Timbercrest resident.

Several neighbors expressed concerns about the development's potential impact on the community, pointing to what they say they see as misplaced priorities.

"Before they consider building all these houses, why don't they get us some inner structure here with a firehouse and with police protection and streets and stuff like that, instead of just jumping on and building a bunch of houses," said another resident.

The city council's decision to rezone the land for single-family homes comes after multiple public hearings where residents voiced concerns about increased traffic, strain on existing infrastructure, and potential crime increases.

"I was upset just because of the changes it's going to bring. I understand change is necessary, but it worries me that there doesn't seem to be a lot of forethought. They're going to be building this before they work on any of the infrastructure. And it should be the other way around," Telly said.

The rezoning approval includes nine additional conditions that the developer, Larry Jackson, must meet.

District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield defended the decision, citing Waco's housing shortage of approximately 5,000 units.

"Land is the only thing they're not making more of. We have to do what we think is right for our citizens and residents as a whole. We're very particular about the standards that we set for building homes," Barefield said.

However, some residents disagree.

"I am disappointed in our council member, because she was saying at the meeting that it was their job and their responsibility to help people come in and get housing. I disagree with that. It's not their job to do that. Their job is to take care of us over here first, then we'll worry about what they're going to come in later," said Roy, another area resident.

The project now awaits approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission before moving forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

