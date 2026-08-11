University High School PTA teams up with Champion Barbers to give Waco ISD students free haircuts

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — University High School PTA partnered with Champion Barbers to offer free haircuts to Waco ISD students, helping families save money as the new school year gets underway..



University High School PTA partnered with Champion Barber and Beauty Academy and First Central Credit Union to provide free haircuts to more than 250 Waco ISD students ahead of the new school year.

Champions Barber owner Lorraine Gritten and staff said the event was about giving back to the community and making students feel confident and ready for the school year.

With haircuts costing anywhere from $15 to $50, the free cuts offered meaningful financial relief for families already dealing with rising costs for gas, food, and other expenses.

The event also served as a hands-on learning opportunity for Champion Barbers Academy students, reinforcing the school's lesson that service doesn't require payment.

You can watch the full story here:

Champion Barbers gives 250+ Waco ISD kids free back-to-school haircuts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Champion Barber and Beauty Academy is helping local Waco ISD families save money ahead of the new school year with free haircuts.

University High School PTA reached out to several local organizations in hopes of making life a little easier for parents ahead of the new school year.

"Just to help the community, I mean haircuts are expensive, everything is expensive right now," Jose Vidana said.

More than 250 kids received a free haircut through the effort.

"Gas prices, food prices, everything high, if you can get a free haircut, that's anywhere from 15 to 50 dollars depending on where you go right now, to get it for free that's a lot of money in your pocket," Vidana said.

As kids sat down in the barber chair, it wasn't just relief for parents. It was also a chance to share a lesson Champion Barber and Beauty Academy teaches its barber students.

"We teach them that you don't have to have money to serve, so that's really what we try to do, because this is a service industry and we want to make sure they have people to practice on and we're very lucky the community trusts us," Jenny Lowrance, director of Champions, said.

"We're happy to be taking care of students getting them ready to go back to school and making them feel amazing about how they look and feel," Lorraine Gritten, owner of Champions Barber and Beauty Academy, said.

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