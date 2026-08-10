McLennan County proposes 6-cent property tax increase that could cost average homeowner $90 more a year

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County is proposing a 6-cent property tax rate increase, while the City of Waco is proposing to keep its tax rate the same for the upcoming year.



For the average Waco homeowner with a median home value of $270,000, the county's proposed increase would add $162 to their bill, but the city's steady rate would offset that by $70, resulting in a net increase of about $90.

McLennan County cited public safety, employee recruitment and retention, inflation, state-mandated services and infrastructure as factors driving the proposed increase.

Residents can weigh in at a McLennan County public hearing on August 18, and the City of Waco will hold a public hearing and vote at its September 1 City Council meeting.

You can watch the full story here:

McLennan County proposes property tax hike: What it means for you

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

McLennan County is proposing a 6-cent property tax rate increase, while the City of Waco is proposing to keep its tax rate the same for the upcoming year.

For the average homeowner in Waco, the combined effect of both proposals would mean a net increase of about $90 on their annual property tax bill. Cory Duncan, a local expert and Broker of Haus Realty, broke down the numbers.

"So let's talk about the median homeowner, right, because that is what the city of Waco is talking about median homestead in the city of Waco, at least it's about $270,000 so that 6 cents per $100 increase proposed by the county would result in a $162 increase in their bill. The city of Waco has said that their tax rate staying the same should decrease by $70 so the net of that is about a $90 increase for the average homeowner," Duncan said.

McLennan County cited several factors driving the proposed increase, including public safety, employee recruitment and retention, inflation, state-mandated services and infrastructure.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton addressed the proposal.

"We recognize that no one wants to see taxes increase. The Commissioners Court has carefully evaluated every department and every expenditure. This proposal reflects the reality of maintaining critical county services while continuing to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," Felton said.

A public hearing on the McLennan County tax rate is set for Aug 18. For the City of Waco, a public hearing and vote will take place at the Sept. 1 City Council meeting.

The Budget and tax rate will be adopted on August 25th in the McLennan County Commissioners Courtroom.

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