Vietnam veteran still fighting Agent Orange's effects 65 years after toxic herbicide was first used

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Ennis Sullivan, a Vietnam War veteran who served as an Air Force pilot from 1967 to 1969, is battling Alzheimer's disease, kidney failure and cancer — all linked to his exposure to Agent Orange during his service.



Ennis Sullivan, a Vietnam War veteran and Air Force pilot who served from 1967 to 1969, is battling Alzheimer's disease, kidney failure and cancer linked to Agent Orange exposure.

The toxic herbicide was used by the U.S. military to clear battlefield foliage, and Sullivan was regularly exposed to it, sleeping near open containers of the chemical.

Sullivan spent four years fighting for 80% disability benefits and continues to fight for full benefits, which would help cover the cost of a memory care facility he will eventually need.

Sullivan and his wife, Kay — who is also battling cancer — are raising awareness about Agent Orange's lasting impact and encouraging fellow veterans to keep fighting for the benefits they deserve.

You can watch the full story here:

Vietnam vet still battling Agent Orange's effects 65 years later

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ennis Sullivan served as an Air Force pilot in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. Now he battles Alzheimer's, kidney failure and cancer — all linked to Agent Orange exposure.

It has been 65 years since the U.S. military first sprayed Agent Orange, a toxic herbicide, during the Vietnam War. The chemical was used to clear foliage from the battlefield and eliminate the enemy's protective cover. But the toxin didn't only harm the enemy — it also affected thousands of American servicemen.

Capt. Sullivan, who is now 85, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's nine years ago. His wife, Kay, said the cause is Agent Orange exposure. During his service, Sullivan slept near open containers of the chemical.

"He would sleep by open containers of Agent Orange even cause he would, they'd fly in and he'd get under his wing and sleep," Kay said. "One place you can be safe is underneath a wing."

Sullivan has spent years fighting for full disability benefits. It took him four years to receive 80% disability. His fight for full benefits continues.

"It's not a forgiving type of disease at all," Sullivan said.

Kay also has cancer, and she said Ennis' condition has worsened due to the stress of their situation. She said he will eventually need to move into a memory care facility, and that receiving 100% disability benefits would help them significantly.

Now, Sullivan and Kay are on a new mission — raising awareness about the lasting impacts of Agent Orange on veterans and their families.

"Fight and don't give up. They'll, they'll deny you, they'll deny you, but you keep fighting because you did not do anything to get that disease," Kay said. "It was given to you. And you deserve the benefits that are out there."

Sullivan's message to fellow veterans is one of perseverance.

"I love you, and I'm sorry this happened to you, and I'll be here forever with you," Kay said.

You can learn more about Agent Orange here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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