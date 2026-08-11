Waco Square strip mall set for renovations as new owners seek to attract retailers

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — New owners of Waco Square, a 60,000-square-foot strip mall along Valley Mills Drive in Waco, plan to renovate the roof, parking lot, signage, and landscaping following an off-market sale.



Cromwell Commercial Group says the center is only 10% vacant, with Poco Loco anticipating an opening in the fall, while the group continues to seek new retailers for the remaining space.

Community members took to Facebook to share what they hope to see in the area, with suggestions ranging from adult training classes and a fabric shop to a Trader Joe's.

Some locals, like Marisa Espinoza, are hoping the renovations will bring in small and Latino-owned businesses to the area.

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Waco Square renovations planned, new retailers sought

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Improvements are coming to Waco Square, a 60,000-square-foot strip mall along Valley Mills Drive.

New owners of the property plan to redo the roof and parking lot and make updates to signage and landscaping following an off-market sale.

"It's gonna make a huge difference it's a really nice piece of property and it did need a little tender love and care," Marisa Espinoza said.

Cromwell Commercial Group says the center is only 10% vacant, with Poco Loco anticipating an opening in the fall. The group is still looking for new retailers to fill the remaining space.

When I asked the local community on Facebook what they hope to see in the area, comments ranged from adult training classes, a fabric shop, and a Trader Joe's.

Espinoza is hoping for something more unique to the community.

"Around there I think we should open up small businesses, maybe even latino businesses," Espinoza said.

Cromwell Commercial Group says it is hoping for quality retail to bring the area back to life.

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