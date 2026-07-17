WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Midway Little League competed in the Texas West State Championships in Abilene last week.

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Three Midway Little League teams bring home a State Title

The result was of the five teams, three of them — 10U softball, 10U and 11U baseball beat the competition to win the championship.

25 News caught up with the coaches to talk about the win and the community support.

"Exciting. I think the boys put in a lot of work, the coaches, the community, the family. It really is an all-summer thing," 11U baseball coach Nick Santos said.

"It was such a big payoff for all the hard work and I mean it was a grind just to get everything all together, all the practices, all the hard work going through district, going through sectionals and then getting to state finally," 10U softball head coach Robert Gonzalez said.

"Midway baseball and softball, it's a culture and it's a tradition, and, that's one of the big things that we experienced when we went into this is that, hey, you're living up to the tradition and the standards that everybody before you has put in," 10U baseball head coach Jake Rippee said.

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