WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's Lucas Davenport and Tyce Armstrong were chosen on day two of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft.

Watch the full story here:

"It was a feeling I've never experienced,": Lucas Davenport talks about getting selected in MLB Draft

Right handed pitcher Davenport was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fifth round, while senior first baseman Armstrong went to the New York Yankees.

"I mean it was awesome. My agent called me a couple of picks before, and it was a feeling I've never experienced. I mean, growing up, my dream was always to be a professional baseball player, and so now that that happened — it was an incredible moment that you really can't describe to anyone," Davenport said.

Coming out of Prosper, Texas — Davenport had a notable 2026 season and he tells me what he will miss the most about Waco.

"All the friends I made, I'm gonna miss my three roommates that I love to death. I'm gonna miss, I mean all my teammates that I built a strong relationship with. But that's also what I'm excited for the Red Sox is developing new relationships, getting close with new guys," he said.

The now former Bears become the 157 and 158 players to come out of Baylor and be drafted in MLB. A testament to the athletes that represent the green and gold.

"I think it shows that, I mean, they get guys drafted, they develop guys, and they're really good at sending guys off to the next level, and I think that's great for the program, you know, two more this year from the two more from last year showing that that you can get drafted out of there is great," Davenport said.

This marks the seventh time in the last eight seasons that Baylor has had at least one selection in the first six rounds.

Follow Shahji on social media!