BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A new youth baseball organization has arrived in Belton.

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New youth baseball team and training facility coming to Belton

Around 90 kids over two days presented their talents with their parents watching. Age range for the tryouts was for 8U-14U to be part of the Smokies baseball team.

Elite 9 was also there being part of the tryouts. Elite 9 is an organization meant to train and develop players.

Meeting with the people behind Elite 9 and tell me why they chose Belton.

"I play around here so I made friendships here so I like it and just got me God brought me here for a reason," Dawerlyn Amancio said.

Amancio is one of the owners of Elite 9. The idea behind the organization was to train the next generation.

"I didn't make it to to the to the professional like MLB, so I wanna teach what I know...They're gonna expect a lot of homers, we're gonna teach them how to hit homers," he said.

Elite 9 will be opening up a facility for the further development of athletes. Players from the Smokies and other youth ballplayers will be able to access it.

"Oh, it's really exciting. It's really exciting that thing is gonna be a huge deal here," Amancio said.

Elite 9 tells 25 News they will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility soon.

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