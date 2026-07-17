BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The UIL enacts a pilot program for the use of a 35 second shot clock that will be optional in all conferences for varsity tournaments.

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UIL approves shot clock pilot program for varsity basketball tournaments

"For a while they've been talking about doing it and a lot of states actually already have it and for us to wait this long to do it, I'm surprised," University boys basketball head coach Ricardo Felix said.

"I was one of the coaches that definitely was pushing for the shot clock and I just think it just enables us to get a little bit closer from the high school level to the collegiate level," La Vega girls basketball head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said.

"Once again we talk about the involvement of women's basketball and just basketball in general. I just think it's well overdue," he said.

In close games, teams tend to hang on to the ball to prevent the other team getting a chance. With a shot clock, it changes the way teams operate in clutch situations.

"You gotta be able to coach and you gotta be able to position your kids in a situation where they can be successful in those moments and in those times," Willis Sr. said.

"A lot of teams tend to stall. I think it helps us get back in the game," Felix said.

While the program awaits the approval by the Commissioner of Education — for some players, it's not something they are unfamiliar with.

"For some of them that play year round, it's not a big surprise, but I think for some of the newer guys, it is — especially the freshmen," Felix said.

If approved by the Commissioner, it will be effective on August 1.

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