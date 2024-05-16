'There’s no point in even trying to go': Organization looking to improve accessible parking in Waco

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Some of our neighbors are facing challenges finding accessible parking spaces in Waco. To help change that Mobilize Waco is asking you to help document the lack of accessible spaces in our area.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“That first night that we played here, I was just holding back the tears, I was just so frustrated because I wasn’t getting to see him play,” said Michell Gerard.

Michell Gerard visits the Challenger League baseball fields twice a week to watch her son play baseball, and finding accessible parking for her is always a problem.

“We’re having to leave work an hour early in order to get a parking spot here, and then there’s no ramps for walkers or wheelchairs, it’s very difficult,” said Gerard.

Challenger League does have one parking lot with accessible parking but Gerard says it’s still too far.

“By the time I found a parking spot and by the time I walked over here the game would’ve been over,” she said.

So Mobilize Waco is pushing for you to use an app called ‘Parking Mobility’

“A lot of cities around Texas have done this and it has proven to be very successful in improving access to parking for people with mobility limitations,” said Meg Wallace.

The app would allow you to report accessible parking violations all across the city.

“People will get a ticket, but then they’ll have an option of paying a lot less and getting some education on why accessible parking is important,” said Wallace.

It’s an enforcement that could change lives.

“Everybody has a right to be involved in whatever, but if you cant get there, then there’s no point in even trying to go,” said Gerard.

Mobilize Waco is looking to collect data by you using the app right now. They will take that data to Waco city leaders to figure out many more accessible parking spots are still needed.

