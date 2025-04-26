Taco Bueno's building logo latest to fall after Thursday's storms; debris clean-up underway

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Just 24 hours after storms blew through Central Texas, crews and neighbors are cleaning up and sharing what they saw and heard during the storm.

On Friday, the Taco Buenos’ signature exterior logo fell into the building where patrons once would sit and eat their favorite fast food Tex-Mex styled meals. This after Thursday’s storms caused roof damage to the building.

The Waco McLennan County Emergency Management Team told us on Friday most of their storm-related calls were about power lines being down.

Oncor's outage map shows dozens of our neighbors across the area are still without power.

Ryan Dirker, Emergency Management Coordinator told 25 News that City of Waco crews received several dozen calls for down trees and requests to clear roadways following the storm.

The aftermath from strong winds and rains can still be seen across Waco, especially in neighborhoods like Sanger Heights where piles of tree limbs are stacked in yards and on street curbs, knocked over garbage cans, muddy streets and City of Waco crews can be seen picking up debris and blowing leaves off streets.

Some neighbors told 25 News the winds felt and sounded similar to a tornado.

Alberta Jones lives in the area and said, “wind come through and it starts blowing down trees and almost blew trash can off — I got soaking wet and I took my dogs in the house," she continued, saying, “But yesterday it was bad but it wasn’t as bad as people think it is.”

Waco neighbors are being asked to stack up tree limbs on the curbs near their homes as City of Waco crews continue to make their rounds to pick them up.

