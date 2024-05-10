Several roads around Lake Waco still remain closed due to flooding

WACO, Texas — It’s been almost a week since heavy rains sunk parts of Central Texas.

Several roads around Lake Waco remain closed due to flooding like parts of Flat Rock Road, which leads to Flat Rock Boat Ramp.

“The lake is still really really high so we’re talking about, you know, 20 feet — more than twenty feet high, and that’s definitely significant," said City of Waco Senior Public Information and Communications Specialist, Jessica Emmett Sellers.

Emmett Sellers, along with other city officials and Texas Game Wardens in McLennan County like Dustin Delgado, don’t want Central Texans to cross or drive around barriers blocking off closed roads.

"If we can definitely spread a message, please pay attention to the road closed barricades," Delgado said.

"Obviously they’re there for a reason — they’re there to keep you safe. There could be debris under water — there could be roads washed out so the normal areas of travel are not the same with this flooded water.”

According to Delgago, in the State of Texas, disregarding a road closed barrier with hazardous water is a Class B misdemeanor.

“Warnings have been issued," he said.

While many places around Lake Waco remain closed, there are some spots open for you to enjoy this weekend.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that Bosque Park and Waco Dam are fully open, but it’s still gonna be awhile before other areas around the lake dry up.

"Initially that had said two to four weeks — we’ve gotten a little bit more rain so they’ve kinda extended that — could be anywhere up to six weeks.”

"We’re kind of at the mercy of the weather, so there’s a little bit more rain in the forecast.”

The City of Waco also posted on their Facebook Friday afternoon that many sections of the downtown riverwalk and the Cameron Park river trail are also covered in water, and are not accessible.

Officials say to please exercise caution when driving and keep in mind detours and closures are posted.

