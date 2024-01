25 News partnered with Carter Bloodcare for the 25 Cares Blood Drive and raised more than 35 units of blood.

At least 35 people donated blood at three locations including the 25 News Studios in Waco, Bob Mills Furniture in Temple, and the Killeen Police Department.

If you couldn't donate at one of these locations, you can go to carterbloodcare.org to organize your donation.

Thank you to all who came out to donate!