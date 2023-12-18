25 Cares Blood Drive: How to donate and give the 'gift of life'

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thursday, Jan. 4, 25 News is partnering with Carter Blood Care for the 25 Cares Blood Drive.

Donated blood is so valuable for hospitals, and they rely on the generosity of everyday people to provide this life-saving resource.

You can donate blood at three locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can donate at 1711 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, in front of the Bob Mills Furniture store at 2100 South 61st Street in Temple, and at the 25 News Station on 1909 South New Road in Waco.

If you would like to donate, you can arrive in person, or go online and sign up at the links below.

Waco: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/148605

Temple: https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/148603

Killeen: https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/148681

Help us give the gift of life! Sign up and donate blood at the 25 Cares Blood Drive with Carter Blood Care.

Thursday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

