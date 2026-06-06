Robert Griffin III hosts annual football camp at Baylor

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Despite the weather, student-athletes and campers arrived at Baylor for RG3's camp.

The attendees ran drills ran by Baylor football's coaching staff. For RG3, he's seen Waco grow and one thing that he loves is how connected the city has become.

"This all started way back when they used to call it the Baylor bubble. The people from around here know that Waco and Baylor were synonymous. Still, they weren't always working together and now because the university has taken on that role of, you know, this is our city," Griffin III said.

"The city seems closer than ever, more connected than ever. I couldn't be more proud, and I'm happy to continue to do this, and I'd love to do this camp for 50, 60 more years if we can," he said.

Football camps are always about more than just football and the same can be said for this camp.

"It's competition, you know, at the end of the day, and I want them to know that you don't have to be a meek believer. You don't have to be a believer to come to Baylor," he said.

"I feel like sometimes the Christian label gets thrown on Baylor, and we love it. We want to further God's mission in that way, but you can still be aggressive. You can still laugh. You can still have fun. You can still go out and play with the swag that you need to play with in football that I know you guys have seen," he said.

Robert Griffin III is officially on the ballot for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner set several program records in his time with the Bears, but he still only gives credit to his teammates.

"I'm just thankful, you know, I've always been a we guy. I always say we won the Heisman. You'll rarely ever hear me say I won the Heisman because it's a team award. So the only reason I'm able to be on that ballot is because of the guys that I played with," he said.

Griffin III also expressed interest in collaborating with his hometown of Copperas Cove.

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