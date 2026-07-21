Dave Aranda talks about NIL and high school sports at THSCA Coaching School

HOUSTON, Texas (KXXV) — The THSCA held its annual coaching school. A big question heading into the season is if this is a make-or-break year for Dave Aranda as the head coach of the Baylor Bears.

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Dave Aranda talks about NIL and sports at THSCA Coaching School

Aranda was asked how his new quarterback DJ Lagway is handling that narrative.

"He has been exposed to that type of narrative really his whole life. We want him to play free, and it's the opposite of that narrative because that ain't what it is. It's that we're built inside out. We're built as a team and we're going to win and lose as a team," he said.

At the convention, Central Texas High School coaches learn the newest ways to coach and support their student athletes. Aranda acknowledges the impact High School coaches have on players.

"The time when they were really struggling, maybe thinking about not playing anymore, they bring up the high school coach. When they reach success and they have that winning moment, they're celebrating with the high school coach, the coach texts them and checks up on them. Those four years, for example, are strong, but it continues way after that," he said.

Another big talking point — NIL. NIL has changed the landscape of college sports with athletes receiving compensation for their name, image and likeness.

It has brought a gap between the bigger universities and the other schools that are on an uphill climb.

"The ability to make that jump when you're playing teams with 15 to 20 more million dollars than you in their roster is difficult to do," Aranda said. "I think you've got to add is that the first year of a tenure, is that the fifth or sixth year of a tenure, because all that matters too. I think there is a breakthrough that can happen. It has happened, and so you're pushing for it. You're kind of on your own until you get that breakthrough and then support can come," he said.

Baylor's football season kicks off on September 5 in Atlanta against Auburn. You'll be able to watch that game on 25 News.

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