HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Tech Tight End and Harker Heights alumnus Terrance Carter Jr. returns to his alma mater to host his inaugural TC Takeover Youth Football Camp.

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Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. returns to Harker Heights for inaugural youth football camp

"Honestly, just showing everybody where I come from and honestly just giving back to the kids, especially where I come from and just knowing like how hard it is to come out of Killeen, Texas as an athlete, really just showing them that if you put your mind to work then you can go achieve anything you want," Carter Jr. said.

This was hosted by the Lucky 7 Foundation for boys and girls ages 9-14.

A big part — the camp was free for the participants.

"Honestly, because I just know how it is sometimes, like, not everything should be paid for. Especially when it's coming back to giving back to the community, and that just was something I just wanted to do for real," he said.

The Killeen native wants this camp to be more than just football, and he also wants his hometown to get more exposure.

"I'm hoping that it gets a little more recognition now for the kids, honestly, and just letting them know like I said already, just letting them know if you put your mind to it that you can make it work," Carter Jr. said.

Carter adds that he is hoping to make this a yearly tradition at Harker Heights.

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