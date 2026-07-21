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Baylor men's basketball set to take on Texas in San Antonio

Baylor men's basketball
Shahji Adam
Baylor men's basketball
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SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball will be taking on the Texas Longhorns in the San Antonio Hoops Showdown on November 15.

This will be the 264th meeting between the two programs and the first time since 2024, when Texas was part of the Big 12.

"We're excited about the opportunity to play in front of what should be a terrific atmosphere in San Antonio. It'll be good for both programs and great for college basketball in our home state," head coach Scott Drew said in the press release.

Tickets for the event will go on sale starting October 1.

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