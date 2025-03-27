Public concerns over care at Pet Circle Regional Animal Shelter in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — At a recent animal welfare board meeting, community advocates expressed dissatisfaction with the conditions at Pet Circle Regional Animal Shelter.

Central Texans highlighting issues like inadequate animal care, while city officials sought to reassure the public about their efforts to maintain a no-kill policy and requested increased community involvement.



Local advocates at a recent animal welfare board meeting voiced concerns about the Pet Circle Regional Animal Shelter, citing issues such as poor customer service, lack of leadership, and dogs not being walked for several days due to overcrowding

City officials reported that the shelter is operating at 140% capacity and emphasized their commitment to maintaining a no-kill status with a 95% live exit rate, while also encouraging community support for fostering and adoptions

Despite assurances from city staff and board members, community members expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that more proactive measures and regular observations of shelter operations are necessary to ensure the welfare of the animals

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Wednesday's animal welfare board meeting, several local advocates spoke up for the wellbeing of the dogs and cats at the pet circle Regional Animal Shelter.

“I think pet circle needs to be changed to dead end,” said one McLennan County resident.

“The honesty is not there, the treatment of the citizens is not there,” said another McLennan County resident.

“Now, I’m talking to the City of Waco,” said another.

“Obviously the board is being blasted, the people are angry, well, I’m another," — and another.

Several neighbors voiced their concerns at the animal welfare board meeting, telling 25 News about the conditions at Pet Circle.

“This was my first experience with the shelter since the departure since the humane society and it was not a pleasant experience,” said a McLennan County resident

Many brought up things like poor customer service, a failure of leadership and dogs not being walked for three to four days.

25 News met with the City of Waco to find out why.

"Three or four days we do see some dogs are not getting out, and a lot of that is because we have more dogs that we can handle on campus, we are 140 percent full, so staff is working to get those dogs out,” City of Waco Chief of Staff, Ashley Nystrom said.

Nystrom also says the center's leadership staff is experienced, and staff are working hard to keep the shelter's no-kill status by maintaining a 95 percent live exit rate.

“This is a nationwide crisis, this is not just Waco, and if you compare what we’re doing in Waco, I’m so proud of what we’re doing,” said animal welfare board member, Esmerelda Hudson

After public comment, one board member emphasized the welfare board’s role between the city and the community.

“Sometimes you just have to look at the facts and hope that we can both support the community for the work your trying to do, because we know you love these animals as much as the staff loves these animals,” Hudson said.

However, some community members feel the city and welfare board aren’t doing enough.

“You cannot make recommendations without coming here regularly to observe operations and spend time with these dogs, which begs the question why are you on this board?” Karen Ehgotz said.

During the meeting, Nystrom encouraged community members to bring their complaints and concerns to shelter staff.

She also says the center is over maximum capacity, and they need the community’s help with fosters, adoptions and volunteers.

To learn more about volunteering at the Pet Circle, you can sign up here.

