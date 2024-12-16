Plea hearing for sexual assault charges against former Central Texas priest canceled

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A court hearing in 19th District Court was canceled Monday for former Catholic priest Anthony Odiong.

In March of this year, an investigation began into Odiong after a credible report was filed for a possible sexual assault in 2012. Odiong is currently in jail on several indictments of sexual assault.

During a bond hearing in November, prosecutors presented evidence confirming Odiong is the biological father of at least one accuser's offspring.

The court tells 25 News the hearing Monday for Odiong was canceled because he did not accept a plea deal.

Court records show he was scheduled to return to court on Thursday, but that may change based on the recent cancellation.

