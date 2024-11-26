New developments follow bond hearing for catholic priest facing grand jury indictments on sexual assault

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — November 26, 2024, a bond hearing took place for a Catholic Priest currently in jail on three grand jury indictments of sexual assault and one pending potential indictment of possession of child pornography.

During the hearing, prosecuting attorneys presented DNA evidence confirming Anthony Odiong as the biological father of one of his known victim's offspring.

The bond was set at $5.5 million before this hearing. After the hearing, the bond reduction request was denied, and the bond will stay at $5.5 million.

In March of this year, an investigation began into Odiong after a credible report was filed for a possible sexual assault in 2012. This investigation has since identified nine survivors.

It has been reported that Odiong's father's more of his victim's children; two identifications of offspring have been made, with more offspring still to be identified.

An investigation into potential financial crimes has also begun.

Odiong is currently at the McLennan County Jail, where he was extradited from Ave Maria, Florida, for his July 16, 2024 arrest. This investigation is ongoing.

Waco police are still searching for survivors of Anthony Odiong's abuse.

Additional charges are pending.

