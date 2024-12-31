New Year, New Rates: Waco residents to see increase in utility bill in 2025

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Starting January 1, Waco residents will begin to see higher rates on their utility bills — the increase was proposed to Waco City Council in July.



The average customer who uses 8,000 gallons of water is going to see a $4.77 increase on their utility bill — they will also see an increase in solid waste and drainage.

The City of Waco says the increase will go towards updating the city's aging infrastructure

Neighbors in the community say they do not like the increase and believe it will be tough for some people on a fixed income

“Really, there’s not nothing we can do about it," one Waco neighbor said.

“Oh my gosh, it’s already high enough,” said another Waco resident, Deborah Haynes.

25 News asked city leaders why we’re seeing that increase, and they reiterated the same thing they said in July — tmphasizing the need to replace Waco’s aging and decaying infrastructure.

“Over the last few years, City Council and staff have emphasized Waco’s aging and decaying infrastructure (streets, water lines, sewer lines, and treatment plants) and the need to replace this aging infrastructure.”

— that’s something Waco resident Eric Estrada says he is okay paying a few extra dollars for.

“I think it’s a good thing that we’re actually putting back into our community and helping out where it needs to be helped out."

Estrada says he’s not financially struggling, so he won’t be affected too much — but he does feel for the folks on a fixed income.

“Me and my mother-in-law live together — she is on a fixed income, so without me, she would struggle even with a $7 increase,” Estrada said.

Like many other neighbors, Deborah Haynes says she wants her water, so she’s going to pay the extra money, but she’ll have to make some sacrifices.

“Yes it’s going to affect me, but there are some things I can do to change, like maybe not buy that extra Debbie cookie,” Haynes said.

Other increases you will see on your bill include $.25 for drainage, $1.41 for solid waste, and $2 for street fees.

