New food bank coming to Waco amidst food insecurities

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Marciela Telles is an immigrant from Nicaragua who's lived in Waco for 12 years — she lives with her sister trying to make ends meet, and she's one of many Central Texans feeling the pain from higher prices.

"We all work in the house — we always try to coordinate what we need and go from there," Telles said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, on average, the middle class American is making almost four percent more per week — that's part of why Waco City Council approved rezoning this site on Gholson Road.

The Central Texas Food Bank says it's their second largest investment — something Telles says is necessary.

However, Caritas Food Bank Director Ann Owen says this is despite the big jump in foot traffic in her pantry.

"We're seeing more of the working class coming in because they're simply not able to make enough and make ends meet — that's the biggest shift we've seen," Owen said.

"It's no secret that we go now with $100 and you go home with a lot less items then before."

While a dollar doesn't go as far as it used to, Central Texas neighbors are here to lend a helping hand.

"We're certainly grateful for this community of ours that supports and allows to support those in need," Owen said.