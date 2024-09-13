Natural Grocers coming to Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco announces the arrival of its first Natural Grocers.

The Colorado-based family-operated company will open its doors at 601 N Valley Mills Drive later this year.

The new location will mark the 24th Natural Grocers location in Texas with Waco's closest location being in Temple.

The new location is expected to bring 20-25 jobs and contribute to the "ongoing economic growth of the area" according to City of Waco officials.

“Natural Grocers decision to set up shop in Waco is a testament to our city’s thriving business environment and our commitment to fostering economic development and positive quality of life,” said Jennifer Branch, Senior Economic Development Manager for the City of Waco.

“The City of Waco’s Economic Development team has been working with our recruiting partners at The Retail Coach on this and many other exciting projects for years. We anticipate several more announcements before the end of the year," she said.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers, said, “We’re not your average grocery store, and that’s true for so many reasons. We intentionally do things differently than other grocery retailers." She continued saying, "Natural Grocers has been exploring new location opportunities in the heartland of Texas, specifically within Waco, for years. We are excited to have finally found the perfect location. Waco has such a rich history and an obvious sense of community. Celebrating 175 years as a city doesn’t happen by accident!”

The grand opening of Natural Grocers is scheduled for winter 2024, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. The event will be open to the public. Local officials, business leaders, and residents are encouraged to attend.

