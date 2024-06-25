'My greatest joy in life is helping people': Meet Waco's oldest living former firefighter

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — 94-year-old Weldon Hill of Waco has led a life of service — Hill spent nearly 40 years protecting the community as a fireman for the Waco Fire Department.



94-year-old Weldon Jean Hill was a Waco fireman from 1953 to 1993 — that's 39 years of service to a city he holds dear to his heart.

Hill still has his fireman's helmet — a piece of his uniform that holds history and hundreds of stories.

As Hill looked back as his life as Waco’s oldest living fireman, he attributed his success and happiness to his late wife, Bobbie Hill.



“Every time you go somewhere, you’re helping somebody — my greatest joy in life is helping people,” Hill said.

This is a joy he says was inspired by his father-in-law.

Hill had plans to take on a completely different job in South Carolina with his wife, but his family convinced him to stay in Waco — a decision affecting not only him, but the lives of some Central Texas neighbors.

“Firefighting is a very fulfilling job — every time you go somewhere, you save somebody else,” he said.

One of his most prized possessions —

“I’m very proud to wear this."

His helmet.

“It was a wonderful occupation,” Hill said.

It's a piece of his uniform that reminds him of the hundreds of calls he's responded to, and the lives he’s saved.

As Hill looks back as his life as Waco's oldest living former fireman, he attributes his success and happiness to his late wife, Bobbie Hill.

“I lived a very active life — I had a wonderful life, and that was the reason," Hill said.

"She was a wonderful person."

Hill was also a pilot, which allowed him to be the first Waco fireman to be stationed at the Fire Station near the Waco Regional Airport — Hill turns 95 in October.

