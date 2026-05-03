Mayoral race draws local residents to the polls

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As voters head to the polls today, the race for mayor is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in the city.



Aiden Morgan a mayoral candidate dropped out of the race

The next mayor will serve the city of Waco for the next two years

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"So you need to come out and let your vote be your voice," said local voter Jennifer Peoples.

Jennifer Peoples did just that, making her voice heard on election day. Peoples is a longtime resident who said after living in Waco for decades, local elections are important and help shape the city.

The big ticket item on the ballot for Waco residents is the mayoral race between current Mayor Jim Holmes and his opponent, David Ponder. Although Aiden Morgan dropped out of the race, his name remains on the ballot.

Peoples said she headed to the polls because she wants to see improvement.

“A lot of people think it’s so important to vote for the presidential elections, but I think on your local level it’s very important because that’s where a lot of chances are being made right in your own city," said Peoples.

Mayor Jim Holmes greeted local residents near the polls and spoke with our 25 News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, about his focus.

"I just think for the next few years I really want to continue to get down to the development part and continue to have people with good business coming into Waco, both national and international businesses, and we’re able to be a little selective with the wages that they pay, said City of Waco Mayor Jim Holmes.

Our 25 News reporter Dominique Leh talked to Holmes' opponent, David Ponder, earlier, who had this to say when it comes to spending and cost of living.

“The massive amount of infrastructure spending I would end. I would pivot to a more preventive maintenance budget to where we are lowering, not raising taxes, lowering cost of living," said David Ponder, mayoral candidate.

Peoples said she believes voting for the right person can lead the city to make a transformation.

"It would make a difference in the person that we choose for the city of Waco, that a lot of things that need to be changed and improved will happen for someone who has a love for the city and not just for the position," said Peoples.

Follow Chantale on social media!