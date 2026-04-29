Severe weather causes damage to Itasca home

ITASCA, Texas (KXXV) — Some of our neighbors are checking out the damage to homes and vehicles from Tuesday's severe weather. Becky Berman, a homeowner, said she’s never seen hail this bad.



Berman said the hail lasted about 30 minutes.

She has yet to receive a final estimate for the entire damage is dealing with the aftermath of severe weather that rolled through our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It was worse than gunshots if somebody was firing off right in your ear, almost," said Becky Berman, Itasca resident.

Becky Berman said the hail that damaged her house in Hill County during Tuesday's severe weather left her and her family in shock for almost 30 minutes.

“You would see hail hit the street, and it was almost like glass, and it would shatter because it was so big and so heavy, and it was coming down with such force. It was really scary," said Berman.

Becky said she's lived in her home for close to 10 years. While she’s seen hail before, she never expected her home to suffer this much damage.

“Damage to our roof, siding, windows, screens, the wrapping around the windows, the gutters, both air conditioning units, the carport, the bulbs on the light posts," said Berman.

Berman explained to me that she took the day off from work to get a repair estimate. Right now, she has to pay the $7,000 deductible before she can move forward with repairs.

"I was scared that we were going to get hit with a tornado, and we didn’t, thank goodness, and there wasn’t one, but the winds had to have been at least 80 MPH, like they were talking about," said Berman.

Despite having to pay for the fixes, she's happy it wasn't worse.

“We’re lucky that it’s not worse, like the roof didn’t blow off," said Berman.

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