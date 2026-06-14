Former inmates unite to build better futures and stay free

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former prison inmates are choosing church over prison cells. One former inmate believes changing his life saved his life.



Crip to Christ Ministries, presented by Brothers of Faith, held their 4th Annual event

“They come here, and they can see that lasting change is possible."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I never was in gangs…in a criminal lifestyle," said Mario Ayala, a former inmate.

Mario Ayala said he always walked a straight path in life, until...

“I committed that murder; three years later I go to court and get a life sentence," said Ayala.

Ayala said he was just 25 years old and he was sentenced to 36 years in prison. Today, he walks as a free man, and he remains that way by staying grounded through programs like Crip to Christ Ministries, an organization that helps support former inmates by leading them to Christ and better decisions.

He said it was his time in jail that brought him closer to God.

“Of course I didn’t really know about what it was to follow Christ and what it was to be a Christian, and it was a journey…a very difficult one even though I had given my life to Christ. I had to go to prison, I had to face tough things…terrible things," said Ayala.

Those experiences behind the wall are what led Yuri Luckette, president of Crip to Christ Ministries, to start a yearly gathering for former inmates. They come together to worship, pray, and stay inspired. And mainly to stay out of jail.

He said they help to not only reintegrate former inmates into society but protect them with resources and connections.

“They come here, and they can see that lasting change is possible, and if they’re struggling…that’s what we’re for: to help them. We’re brothers; it just doesn’t happen behind the walls, and now that we’re out, we’re going to continue to encourage one another. So yes, it encourages them to keep going," said Yuri Luckette, president of Crip to Christ Ministries.

Ayala said the event goes far beyond one day.

“I’ve seen a lot of guys go back. What happens is they get disconnected. They don’t keep going to church. They don’t connect to people who can relate to them. Even though I knew what to expect, it’s hard. When I got out, no one could relate to me; no one understood what I was dealing with every day," said Ayala.

If you would like to get connected with Crip to Christ Ministries, email Yuri Luckette at criptochristministries@gmail.com

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