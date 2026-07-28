Longtime Bosque County Precinct 4 commissioner remembered

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Ronny Liardon, Precinct 4 commissioner for Bosque County, passed away last week. His hard work and dedication to Bosque County left an impact on many who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 10 am at the Performing Arts Center at Clifton ISD

"He wasn’t just our elected official; he was someone I had a personal relationship with," said Chief Chris Blanton

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“He was a mentor to a lot of the firemen because he’s been there for so long," said Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton.

Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton said the passing of Precinct 4 commissioner Ronny Liardon comes with sadness. Chief Blanton said he knew Commissioner Liardon his entire life and will miss him greatly.

"He wasn’t just our elected official; he was someone I had a personal relationship with. Someone who kinda guided me early in my life," said Chief Blanton.

Commissioner Liardon served as Bosque County's Precinct 4 commissioner since January 2015. During his time in office, he left a lasting impact on Clifton and communities across the county. Chief Blanton said Liardon was "a country boy who happened to be in politics."

This year also marked Liardon's 35th year as a volunteer firefighter.

“It didn’t matter if it was the fire department, if it was the youth fair, if it was the fundraiser. We just had our fire department fish fry two weeks ago. And he showed up like he always did and helped us cook and helped us with the auction," said Chief Blanton.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks took to social media to share the passing of Commissioner Liardon.

In a post, the sheriff stated that on Friday morning, around 11 am, Liardon's vehicle was found in a wooded area of the family farm. It is believed Liardon lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree.

Many took to social media to share their condolences and heartfelt sadness over Liardon’s passing, including Hank Dawson, the chairman of the Bosque Republican Party, who said Liardon was a man who shook your hand, was always smiling, and ready to engage in conversation.

Chief Blanton said Liardon always put Bosque County first, and the impact and legacy he leaves behind touched everyone.

“I think we can all learn a little bit from self-reflection on how we treat other people, and I don’t think Ronny ever told anybody no regardless of what they needed," said Chief Blanton.

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