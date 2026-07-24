Itasca resident reacts after one person dies in FedEx-train crash

ITASCA, Texas (KXXV) — On Thursday, a train crashed into a FedEx van as it crossed the tracks. One resident said she was home at the time of the accident.



Passenger Sheldon Gutierrez-Rangel, 25, of Dallas, passed away from the crash

The driver is said to be in critical condition

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I saw a full windshield, a visor, and a headlight," said local neighbor Cassidee Merrifield.

Cassidee Merrifield said she lives just walking distance from a railroad crossing. She was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard a loud sound. She would later come to find out that a train hit a FedEx van while the van was crossing the tracks.

“I heard one train horn, and I instantly almost heard like this really loud bang. It was something that we haven’t heard before. Then I heard a bunch of screeching. The train was trying to slow down faster than I ever heard before," said Merrifield.

She said the train pushed the FedEx van a few miles down from her home, and when she walked outside, the train was slowing down.

According to sources, there were two individuals inside the FedEx van when the incident occurred. 25 News has received a statement from Union Pacific:

“At approximately 2:15 p.m. Thursday, a Union Pacific train collided with a truck on the tracks in Itasca, Texas, near FM 67 and Highway 81. The train crew was not injured. One occupant of the vehicle has died, and the other has unknown injuries"

Police have identified the victim who passed away as Sheldon Gutierrez-Rangel, 25, of Dallas.

Merrifield said that since living at her home for about seven years, she’s still shocked about what took place.

“We don’t have arms right there, which we should. I’m not sure why we don’t, but they’ve been like that since we’ve lived here, and we’ve never seen anything like that," said Merrifield.

In an email, Union Pacific stated that railroads don’t decide where warning signals are installed at crossings. They said the decision is up to the federal government.

Merrifield said her thoughts are with everyone involved.

“I hope they end up being okay. I don’t wish that on anybody, no matter whose fault it was… and I’m sure it was very scary for them," said Merrifield.

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