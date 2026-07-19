Severe flooding brings widespread damage to Kerrville and Uvalde

KERRVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — RV camps in Kerrville were destroyed by this week's flood. One local resident said her home was lost due to the recent floods.



Kerrville received 19 to 20 inches of rain

Uvalde received 10 to 28 inches of rain

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I feel lost," said local Kerrville resident Stephanie Barrera.

Stephanie Barrera has lived at Buckhorn Lake Resort RV Park for the past year. She and her son called the park home until Thursday night. Barrera said she woke up to find her home flooded.

She said it’s a wave of emotions knowing that she lost her home.

“Then it felt like a tornado came through, and I looked out my bedroom window, and this was all water, and what had happened was that's when it gusted through, and it shook the trailer and everything, and so when I opened the door the water was all the way up to my door," said Barrera.

Barrera said in the wee hours of the night she knew she lost her home and the valuable items inside.

“Everybody’s sewage, as you can tell, they were disconnected, and when that happened... well, that sewage has to go somewhere, so it just really…you can smell the sewage, and it was horrible," said Barrera.

Barrera's neighbors staying in the same RV park found their RVs destroyed as well; some pushed far past the park and ended up on a nearby bridge along with cars and fallen trees.

Our 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti headed out to Uvalde to see how residents were impacted by the flood. One local resident who lives near a river said that within the past 10 years of living at her home, local police told her Tuesday night that she had to evacuate her home.

It’s something she says she never experienced before.

“It was sad and scary at the same time because we’ve never seen it like that... maybe up to here, but that was it, but not how it was. The current was strong," said Uvalde resident Norma De Los Santos.

Santos said she was able to return a few days later, and while her yard received damage, the inside of her home was okay.

She said streets are still blocked off and flooded with water. This video of two cars submerged in water is within walking distance from her home.

“That street all the way to my house we couldn’t come to our cars over here... we had to walk. And over there in the other corner too, the water went up to the high school. That’s how far the water went," said Santos.

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