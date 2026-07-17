Residents in Boerne experience severe flooding

BOERNE, Texas (KXXV) — Severe weather has hit the City of Boerne, and residents are shocked to see the impact.



Residents said the last time Cibolo Creek flooded was 20 years ago.

Severe weather is expected to continue until Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I walk around here all the time, and it’s crazy seeing it like this," said local resident Angel Garcia.

Angel and Jesus Garcia live in the city of Boerne. They said severe weather conditions evacuated them from their homes. They're shocked to see so much rain in their neighborhood.

The two brothers decided to visit their local creek, Cibolo Creek, to see the impact.

“It was very unexpected and since we don’t get all of this, we’re not really prepared for all if this stuff," said local resident Jesus Garcia.

Severe flooding has hit Boerne, which is just northwest of San Antonio; rain and flooding have taken over various parts of the town. The city has deployed military personnel and several first responders and opened shelter-in-place facilities for residents.

Some residents said they haven’t seen the creek flood in 20 years. One local resident said it’s shocking to see the town's local creek take over their walking trail.

"It’s pretty high. No, I’m not concerned that it’s going to overflow, but if it keeps up…I’ve never seen so much rain. Our backyard is just flooded. This surprised me. I didn’t think that Cibolo Creek would get so high," said Robert Leborne, a local resident.

According to 25 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines, Boerne is expected to receive between 10-15 inches of rain in 48 hours.

The Garcias said all they can think about are their neighbors.

“We have a lot of cars that are flooded right next to River Road and stuff. It’s really sad cause I don’t know if people have flood insurance. Maybe the houses here do, but all the other houses over there probably don’t," said Jesus.

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