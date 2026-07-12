China Spring man sentenced to life in prison

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — After a quick guilty verdict, a local jury began weighing the sentence for Richard Ozment — who was found guilty Wednesday in the death of Michaela Brooker in 2024.



Ozment killed Brooker with a concrete brick, and in addition, he used a machete during the brutal death

Ozment struck Brooker four to six times with the machete

Back in 2024, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara described the killing as "horrific"

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This victim was burned, her face and her hair and her shoulders," said Liz Buice, Assistant District Attorney for McLennan County.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Liz Buice is describing the gruesome murder of Micheala Brooker.

On Wednesday, a local jury found Richard Ozment of China Spring guilty of murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

“She was also chopped with a sharp blade object, which we believe was a machete; she had six different injuries to the skull from the machete," said Buice.

During testimony, Ozment took the stand in his own defense, admitting to the jury he did kill Brooker but claimed it was self-defense.

He testified if he hadn't killed her, she would have killed him. It took the jury less than half an hour to return a guilty verdict.

“Normally they take a little more time, but the graphic nature of this offense. I could see what quickly motivated a jury quicker," said Bryan Cantrell, a defense attorney.

During sentencing, Brooker's mother took the stand, saying she never received the chance to properly say goodbye.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara issued a statement saying justice is served.

“We’re just glad that the jury was able to make a decision based on community safety," said Buice.

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