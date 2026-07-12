Local church lowers gas prices for local residents

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Glory Bell Church in Waco raised over $5,000 in donations to help bring down the price of gas for residents.

The event was held at Buzzy Gas Station from 9 am to 11 am

Dozens of residents attended the event



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“I barely got paid today," said resident Pablo Carreron.

Pablo Carreon and many other residents received a blessing from Glory Bell Church.

The church held its annual Gas Buy-Down event as part of its serve day initiative.

“I’ve been struggling with money right now. I just bought this car and just paid the car payment on this," said Carreon.

The event allows our local neighbors to buy gas for .99 cents a gallon, and the church handles the rest of the cost.

It comes during a time where gas prices in Waco average about $3.45 per gallon for regular and $4.29 per gallon for premium.

Under the circumstances, Pastor Ashley Martin said neighbors really look forward to this.

“We didn’t want to let them down, so we just believe in faith. We had some Glory Bell members that gave specifically to this project so we can make this happen today," said Pastor Ashley Martin of Glory Bell Church.

Members of the church donated over $5,000 to the Gas Buy- Down event. This effort goes a long way for Carreon.

“I feel really great about that. I’m a Christian myself; I go to church. I think that it’s really good that other people at other churches are doing this to help people," said Carreon.

And without the blessing...

“I would probably spend $10 on gas, but I probably wouldn’t get much," said Carreon.

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