Local Kerrville residents react to flood damage in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Louise Hays Park in Kerrville was hit by this week's severe weather. Long-time residents said seeing the aftermath is devastating.



Jason Blazen said the park was built in one day.

The Blazens said the park was a place they often visited with their kids.

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“Just the devastation of the park. It used to be a beautiful park," said local Kerrville resident Jason Blazen.

Lori and Jason Blazen said they can't recognize Louise Hays Park in Kerrville.

“You just come and look at it, and it’s not much left," said Jason.

So far, at least one person in Kerr County has died in the flooding.

The longtime residents say after Thursday night's rains, more than 14 inches of water covered the park overnight.

“This pavilion you can see all of the debris around the base of it. From what I understood, it came maybe three to five ft below this bridge here," said Jason.

They said the pain and hurt from last year's flooding still affect them today.

“We lost a teacher last year and his entire family, which was devastating. It’s heartbreaking; it really is," said Lori Blazen, a long-time Kerrville resident.

The surging waters come a little more than a year after the deadly Hill Country floods that killed more than 130 people — including 27 kids and camp counselors.

This time around, they’re thankful that there were warnings before the waters started to rise.

“Families were a lot more prepared. Warnings went out days in advance, and they took them much more seriously. I think everyone who lives in this area was a lot more alert…camps had moved children down days before, not waiting until the last day," said Lori.

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