Former Bosque County tax assessor-collector found guilty on multiple charges

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Former Bosque County tax assessor-collector Arlene Swiney has been found guilty of multiple charges.



Sentencing for Swiney will be held on Monday, July 27th at 9 a.m.

Swiney was found guilty on one count of prohibited communication by a taxing unit and two counts of abuse of official capacity.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week, a jury found former Bosque County tax assessor-collector Arlene Swiney guilty of one count of prohibited communication by a taxing unit and two counts of abuse of official capacity.

Leading up to the court date, local Bosque County residents took to social media praying for Swiney and wishing her all the best.

One local resident created a post in support of Swiney writing: "Please support and pray for Arlene Swiney, she's been there for all of us, let’s return the favor."

One resident commented and said—she shouldn’t be there…that’s unfair.

Last year, 25 News first told you about this story.

According to an affidavit report, Bosque County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Chris Moser contacted the Bosque County District Attorney, stating to investigators that in March 2024, Swiney communicated with his office several times to influence the value of a property that had already been appraised.

According to reports, Swiney continued contacting the appraisals office. Moser reported the incidents to the Texas Rangers, who began investigating Swiney and arrested her.

The charges are considered a Class A Misdemeanor and could result in jail time and several thousand dollars in fines.

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