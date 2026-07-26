Inflation continues to drive up consumer prices

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With the price of gas and groceries still rising, some local neighbors said they feel the pain of inflation.

“I used to get my favorite gallon of milk for $4; now it’s $7," said Arron Spearns.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has risen 3.5% over the past year.



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“These days, just get the half gallon of milk," said local farmers market shopper Arron Spearns.

Arron Spearns said inflation is changing the way he shops for groceries.

“I used to get my favorite gallon of milk for $4; now it’s $7. Not only that, I eat about 5-6 eggs a day now; I might have to lower it to 4 eggs a day because a big 24-count of eggs is getting too much," said Spearns.

Looking to save a little and support local vendors, Spearns said coming to the downtown Waco Farmers Market.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has risen 3.5% over the past year.

But Spearns isn’t alone in feeling the pain of inflation.

“It’s impacted not just me but every place that we’ve been to. It’s cheaper and more reasonable. Also, it’s homemade. Most other times you come to the farmers market for the homemade, and that’s what you want," said local shopper Derek Caravantes.

One business owner said he's seen a difference in the number of people attending the farmers market.

“At the previous location, our sales were slightly higher than they are now. I’m not sure if that’s due to the location or the economic situation that’s happening now," said Yisrael Sanders, the co-owner of Fruits of Life Sea Moss.

But whatever the reason, Sanders said the impact is there. As for Spearns, he just can’t see inflation going down soon.

“I just don’t see a stopping point to it. It just seems to get worse and worse, no matter what. You think there's light at the end of the tunnel, but it just doesn't seem that way," said Spearns.

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