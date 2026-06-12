FIFA World Cup brings travelers to Central Texas

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The FIFA games are in North Texas, and fans from around the world are traveling through Central Texas to enjoy the game. One fan said he traveled nine hours just to get to North Texas.



There are 48 countries playing in the FIFA World Cup.

I’m Team USA all the way!" said one FIFA fan.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s England; we always get to the finals and the semi-finals," said Jordan Marr, a FIFA fan who traveled from the U.K.

It’s Jordan Marr’s first time in America, and he’s here to attend the FIFA World Cup in Austin. He traveled 9 hours from the U.K. to Texas to support England in the World Cup.

“Obviously we’re going to watch England…but there’s the USA, Germany…there’s 50 other teams in the World Cup; there’s a lot," said Marr.

While Marr will be getting a front row seat at the FIFA game, one family said they’re tuning in at home to watch FIFA, but not everyone’s cheering for the same team.

"I’m team USA all the way. We’re a little bit of a house divided, so…my son is cheering for Spain, but we still love him," said one FIFA fan.

There are two reasons why Liam Stubblefield is rooting for another team.

“Mainly cause the Laminin ball, and I just have really high hopes that they’re going to win it," said Liam Stubblefield, a FIFA fan.

48 countries are playing in the FIFA World Cup. Each team will at least play three times.

But until England faces off against Croatia, Marr said he’s going to enjoy the U.S.

“First time in the States so everything is massive, the big mind cap and we’re really posing for it,” said Marr.

As he enjoys Texas, the goal for Marr and the Stubblefields is to see their team hopefully win it all.

“Hopefully we can do it this time, I don’t know, but we’ll see!" said Marr.

To find out more about the FIFA games, click here.

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