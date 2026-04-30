New charges for former Valley Mills police chief

25 News is following through on the next chapter in the legal troubles for former police chief Matthew Cantrell.

Now he's been rearrested in connection with a suspected North Texas prostitution ring.



Cantrell posted bond for $500,000

A total of five people are charged in connection with a prostitution operation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“So at no point did you ask this chief of police or anyone within the Godley Police Department to get you records that weren’t going through the correct avenues? Absolutely not. No," said Ashley Ketcherside, charged with promotion of prostitution.

Ashley Ketcherside is one of three people -- including former Valley Mills police chief Matthew Cantrell arrested and charged in Johnson County with promotion of prostitution earlier this month.

Now, Cantrell has been arrested again, this time charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He's free after posting a half-million-dollar bond.

This makes it a total of five people -- including the former chief and a former Valley Mills police officer -- charged in connection with a prostitution operation, which prosecutors said also involved police and targeted political opponents, including school board members and city leaders.

Ketcherside and her husband, Michael, are both charged with racketeering. He's also accused of promoting prostitution.

At the time of his arrest, Ashley defended herself and her husband in an interview with a Dallas TV station.

“I feel that two consenting adults should be allowed to do what — whatever it is they want to," said Ketcherside.

Follow Chantale on social media!