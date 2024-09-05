Local mentor program asking for volunteers to serve more of Waco's youth

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One local non-profit in our community is helping our youth with life skills and by getting them on the right path. Two kids born and raised in Waco shared their story on how Mentor Waco has shaped their lives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I didn’t think it would be this beneficial for me — at first, I just was looking to meet new people and stuff like that,” said 16-year-old Patrick Lee.

At first glance Mentor Waco seems like a place for kids and teens to make new friends and hang out, but for Patrick Lee who’s been in the program for five years, it’s so much more than that.

“I’ve become a better person overall — and I love that about Mentor Waco. It just transforms somebody into somebody new, better, not changing them completely. But just improving where they need improvement,” Lee said.

Jeremy Davis founded Mentor Waco in 2018. For years they’ve transformed lives through character development, academic support, and giving kids a heart for service.

“We also want to give them tangible skills that will help them succeed in life, so everything from learning how to start a garden to self-defense to political advocacy to just really knowing how to de-escalate situations that they might find themselves in,” said Founder and executive director of Mentor Waco, Jeremy Davis.

Daylen Sauls says his two years with Mentor Waco transformed his life.

Now he attends Tarleton State University in Stephenville, but that doesn’t stop him from giving back — every chance Daylen gets, he returns to Waco to mentor.

“I was once in your position, and like look where I am now. If I can do a year, and we come from the same place, from the same city, you’ll be able to do it as well,” Daylen Sauls said.

After Sauls graduates, he plans to come back to Waco and find a coaching job so he can creating a better community for local kids, which is exactly what Davis said Mentor Waco is all about.

“We can bring in people from San Antonio and Dallas and Houston, and they will service as great example, but it’s a different thing when I can say, 'Hey, I live two blocks away from you, and this was my life circumstance, and this is where I am now, and kind of give them a road map, a blue print of how to get there',” Davis said.

Davis says the group gets several applications from local youth wanting to be in the program, but because of lack of space and volunteers and mentors, they can only accept 30 applicants a year.

They’re asking for you to step up, if you're interested in becoming a mentor or helping out, you can reach out to Mentor Waco by emailing MentorWaco@gmail.com or by phone at 254-281-3677.

You can also visit their website here.

