Keeping up a tradition: Local farmer opens produce shop in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — “How far did you travel today just to get some fresh produce?"

“Almost an hour," Sarah Chaneyworth said.

Chaneyworth told me why she traveled from Fremont to shop for fresh produce here in Waco.

“I own a restaurant, and that’s my special recipe is fresh produce," said Chaneyworth.

Fresh produce is something she tells me she doesn’t have in her hometown. Charles Fisher, a local farmer is bringing back fresh produce for people like Chaneyworth who need it.

“The folks that used to sell passed away, so it left a hole in the community, and we decided to give it a shot to try to fill that hole and help folks out with fresh produce," Fisher said.

Chaneyworth is one of his customers who enjoy naturally grown veggies and fruits.

“I like homegrown better, it’s just a preference. Supporting local businesses, the freshness of it, homegrown, that’s my goal is to live off the land in another few years," Chaneyworth said.

Fisher also plans to offer his customers a more personal shopping experience.

“Next Spring have a CSA program, where people can sign up and buy shares of the farm where they can get a fresh box of produce every week," Fisher said.

And while customers shop for their produce they can also get something to cool them off.

"Lemonade, lemonade, come, get your lemonade!" kids at the market said.

A fresh produce shop in our neighborhood even attracts those living miles away.

“I support those that support me," Chaneyworth said.