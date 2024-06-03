'I am in love with the overflow': Community shows support for new local restaurant in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — “I am in love with the overflow,” said owner of Muffins Country Kitchen, Sarah Chaneyworth.

An outpour of support from our neighbors.

It's something the owner of Muffins Country Kitchen is thankful to receive, after unexpectedly having to close its original Rosebud location.

“We really didn’t decide it was up in the air with us looking for a building with six weeks to move. So the move was rushed and this is where we ended up, the guy that actually helped me get into this building was a blessing," Chaneyworth said.

As the restaurant opened its doors Sunday morning, the community did not disappoint.

More than a hundred of our neighbors waited in line to get a hot plate.

“This is my first day open and I got about 40 to-go orders waiting and people inside that still haven't got food yet. I'm overwhelmed,” Chaneyworth said.

The Country Kitchen serves home-cooked meals such as fried fish, chicken fried steak, and beef tips.

Although the move was not in their plans, the owners told 25 News they are feeling grateful.

“To me this was a blessing coming here," Chaneyworth said “I'm just hoping that we can continue to bless the community and serve up some good food."

Muffins Country Kitchen is located at 263 Live Oak Street in Marlin, Texas.