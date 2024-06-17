Juneteenth community parade celebration hosted in Downtown Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Waco on Saturday.



Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

The parade went down historic Elm Avenue in Downtown Waco and ended at Paul Quinn Campus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Walter Abarca attended the Juneteenth 2024 community parade celebration in Waco for the first time on Saturday, to watch a family member marching in the band.

"I'd love to say there are not a lot of prejudices that still exist today, but it does and this, I think, it helps to unite people," Albarca said.

Adrian Cashaw, who was in the parade, says he comes back every year.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, specifically when slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed more than two months after the civil war.

Adrian Cashaw, who was in the parade, says he comes back every year.

"Each year the event has gotten bigger and bigger," Cashaw said.

"I'm seeing more people out here and more floats, and just to see how it has grown over the years has been very exciting."

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 and became a federal holiday in 2021, after President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

The celebration downtown started at Heritage Square and went down Elm Avenue, ending at the historical Paul Quinn Campus.

The parade had floats, cars, horses, and a semi-truck, with families gathered on the curb — watching, waving and catching candy from the people on the street.

"My favorite part of today is the smiles and the togetherness of the community, seeing everyone come together, and people of different backgrounds and nationalities."

