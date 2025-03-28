Juan Velazquez sentenced to 20 Years for failing to protect daughter from stepmother’s abuse

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Juan Velazquez was sentenced Friday, the 28th, 2025, to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Injury to a Child by Omission.

Velazquez was convicted for failing to protect his daughter from severe abuse by his wife, Marisela Garcia, the child’s stepmother.

In January 2025, McLennan County prosecutors successfully tried Garcia, who was found guilty of physically and psychologically abusing her stepdaughter over several years. While the abuse did not result in serious bodily injury, prosecutors demonstrated that it caused significant mental harm, leading to a first-degree felony charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Garcia's abuse involved withholding food from the child, forcing her to sleep outside in harsh or cold conditions, torturing her with pushpins, and repeatedly encouraging the child to take her own life.

Velazquez, who had a legal duty as the child's father, was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years for failing to do so. He also pled guilty to a separate charge of Injury to a Child for an incident in which he struck his daughter, resulting in an additional 10-year sentence.

The child is now living with a new family and is reportedly thriving.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Services, China Spring ISD Police, and the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Will Hix and Jessica Washington.