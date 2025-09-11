‘It’s about to get chaotic’: Waco residents brace for I-35 bridge demolition at New Road

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — TxDOT will begin demolishing the I-35 bridge over New Road this Friday as part of the MY35 Waco South expansion project, prompting major traffic detours and concerns from nearby residents.



The demolition will cause full weekend lane closures on New Road, with detours in place for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Local residents and workers are concerned about increased traffic, school safety, and potential accidents during the construction period.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“That’s going to be terrible, I have to come that way myself,” said Waco resident Sheila Williams.

This Friday, TxDOT crews will begin removing the northbound I-35 bridge over New Road, part of the larger MY35 Waco South project.

“It’s about to get chaotic, that’s all I can tell you,” said Williams.

TxDOT tells 25 News the work is necessary to widen I-35.

“We eventually have to demolish every bridge because we are replacing the entire corridor. Replacing the New Road bridge will make for a safer and wider interstate,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith.

25 News went out to see how our neighbors are feeling about the upcoming take down.

“I had no idea,” said Waco resident Mark Villarreal.

“I thought they were talking about another bridge. I didn't know they were talking about this one,” said Williams.

Sheila Williams works at a nearby gas station and has some concerns about the traffic.

“There’s a school right here, that’s not going to be good. People also don’t pay attention when they drive so there may be more accidents, my God, what are we going to do,” said Williams.

TxDOT shared this map of detours for neighbors traveling northbound and southbound.

“It’s definitely going to impact me daily. Obviously it’s going to cause a longer route, especially after a long day at work,” said Villarreal.

Crews plan to close all lanes on east and westbound New Road during the weekend.

“There will be some impacts but the reason we’re doing it this weekend and continuously through the weekend is to minimize disruptions to traffic,” said Smith.

As for our neighbors - they’re already bracing for the change.

“I guess I’m going to get to know Waco a little better and know the scenic route,” said Villarreal.

According to a press release from TxDOT:

Motorists traveling northbound on the I-35 frontage road should continue past New Road to Primrose Drive and use the turnaround at Primrose Drive. Then, take the southbound I-35 frontage road and turn right onto westbound New Road.

Motorists traveling southbound on the I-35 frontage road should continue past New Road to S Loop 340 and use the turnaround at Bagby Avenue. Then, take W Loop 340 to access the cloverleaf ramp onto the northbound I-35 frontage road, and turn right onto eastbound New Road.

All I-35 mainlanes and frontage roads will remain open in both directions and the traffic signals will stay green to allow traffic to flow efficiently throughout this process.

Crews expect to reopen all lanes and the turnaround by 7 a.m. Monday, September 15, 2025.

TxDOT says speed limits are reduced to 55 mph in the work zones and encourages drivers to slow down and pay attention.

