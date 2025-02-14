'I want kids to feel inspired': Waco police chief empowers young students to follow their dreams

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — While there may not be a large population of women in law enforcement, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian is encouraging girls and boys to chase their dreams, and if they have a heart to serve the public, a career in law enforcement may be for them.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“What do you think I should be? asked Olivia,” said Chief Sheryl Victorian at a Book reading at West Waco Library.

That’s the big question kids start asking at an early age, and Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian found a way to help youth in our neighborhood find out who they are.

"'The Me I See' is about a little girl who did not realize she could be a police officer when she grew up,” Chief Victorian said.

Chief Victorian was inspired to put pen to paper by two girls at a Waco elementary school.

“One came up to me when I was reading that in elementary school, which said she didn’t know girls could be the police, and the second didn’t know girls cold be police chiefs,” she said.

That alone was enough to empower kids in the community to know that no page is too big to turn.

“Females make up a little less than 13 percent of police officers across the 18,000 police agencies around this country, and we make up about three percent of police chiefs in the 18,000 police agencies," Chief Victorian said.

The inspiration given to her, she now wants to give to others.

"I want kids to be inspired, and I want them to know that the characteristics that we’re looking for in policing today, they already possess,” Chief Victorian said.

— helping them realize the can be who they see.

“If they have a heart to serve the public, then policing is for them,” Chief Victorian said.

The Me I See is available online at Barnes and Noble.

Chief Victorian will have a book signing on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Fabled Bookshop and Cafe.

