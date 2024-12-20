'I don't want to see someone killed': Waco residents share their safety concerns about Cameron Park

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Cameron Park residents voice concerns over speeding and safety in the area — numerous car wrecks have occurred due to speeding and blind curves.



Residents have been advocating for speed bumps and other traffic control devices to improve safety

The city of Waco says there are challenges associated with certain solutions such as speed bumps impacting emergency response times

Cameron Park is used by runners, bikers and others enjoying the outdoors

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nicole Perez and Rusty Steed say they've been going to Cameron Park their entire lives.

"We use the park daily, so we see a lot of accidents over the past 20 years, mostly due to people driving way too fast," Rusty said.

The couple, who also live nearby, reached out to 25 News, saying they're scared for people at the park because of reckless drivers in the area.

"We see wrecks out here all the time," Rusty said.

The couple has been documenting car crashes for many years to help advocate for speed and traffic control devices throughout the park.

Driving through the park, you can see some of the damage from wrecks over the years.

Nicole and Rusty tell 25 News they understand the city has limited resources, but with Waco continuing to grow, they would like to see something change.

"Honestly, I don't want to see someone get killed and I don't want to see either one of us get killed," Nicole said.

In the past, the couple says they've reached out to the city to implement traffic control devices with no luck.

"It's not if it's going to happen, it's going to be when and I would just like to see something done before then," Rusty said.

The City of Waco says there are challenges associated with certain solutions such as speed bumps impacting emergency response times.

The city also sent a statement saying:

"Cameron Park is one of Waco’s most cherished assets, and the safety of visitors, residents, and anyone using the park is important to the City. We are aware of the concerns about speeding on park roads, which have been discussed in the past. While there are challenges associated with certain solutions, such as the impact of speed bumps on emergency response times, the City is committed to safe roadways.



To enhance safety, the City has been increasing visibility and enforcing traffic laws through the Waco Police Department and Park Rangers. Officers and Rangers are actively patrolling the area to enforce speed limits and promote safe driving. Additionally, we have explored other potential solutions, such as traffic calming measures, improved signage, and public awareness campaigns, to ensure a safer experience for all park visitors.



We value the feedback and advocacy of our residents and encourage them to continue sharing their input as we evaluate balanced approaches to improving safety in the park.” City of Waco

